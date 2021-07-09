Marriott unveils new look Sheraton Mianyang in China

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of Sheraton Mianyang.

The 342-room hotel will be the first fully transformed hotel in Asia-Pacific to bring to life the new vision of the brand as part of a worldwide transformation.

Drawing on its roots as a gathering place for both locals and guests in communities around the world, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and bring a sense of belonging.

“Sheraton Mianyang provides a living and breathing showcase of our new vision for Sheraton, underscoring our commitment to well position the brand to meet demand of today’s travellers,” said Amanda Nichols, global brand leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts.

“The new hotel is part of a global reinvention journey currently being undertaken by Sheraton Hotels & Resorts to bring all of its properties in line with the new vision, which will showcase the brand’s new focus on services and design that enable socialisation, productivity and personalisation, featuring collaborative venues and technology that enable unique experiences.”

Sheraton Mianyang is located in the heart of the Xianhai Scenic Area in Sichuan, a China national AAAA tourist attraction, which consists of 46 islands and stunning mountains.

The magnificent natural landscape acts as a backdrop for the hotel, enabling guests to immerse themselves in nature by hiking in the mountains, and cruising and kayaking in the crystal-clear waters.

Travellers can easily access the cosmopolitan city of Mianyang via a 40-minute train from Chengdu or a 40-minute drive from the Mianyang Nanjiao Airport and Mianyang Railway Station.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheraton Mianyang to the Sheraton community and to celebrate it as the first hotel in China to embody all of the brand’s new signatures.

“This new hotel exemplifies our vision for the brand, underscoring our commitment to provide a sociable, productive, and personalized hotel experience, which Chinese travellers are looking for,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Within Greater China, Sheraton has the strongest footprint amongst the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, with more than 80 hotels throughout the country.

“We are committed to continue growing and transforming the brand with two new openings in Xi’an later this year.”