AHIC 2021: Accor confirms plans for Fairmont Djibouti

Accor is adding a new flagship property to its portfolio in Africa with Fairmont Djibouti.

Set to open in 2024, the hotel will feature 155 rooms and ten serviced apartments, with five food and beverage outlets combined with 1,398 sqm of events facilities.

Located in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti and one of the country’s most affluent areas, the property will be strategically located by the beach in Plateau Du Serpent offering its visitors convenient proximity to the port of Djibouti.

In addition, the seafront location will provide guests unparalleled views, setting Fairmont Djibouti to become the “new trophy asset” of the Djibouti hotel market.

“Accor has always been a key player in the tourism industry across Africa,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, “and Djibouti is no exception.

“We are confident that this project will greatly benefit the hospitality landscape of Djibouti with the introduction of one of Accor’s flagship luxury brand, Fairmont, while supporting government efforts for its Djibouti vision 2035.”

Accor is partnering with Carnegie Hill Hospitality, a company founded in 2018 which has positioned itself as a major player in the real estate sector in Djibouti, headed by Haibado Ismail, and showcases the strong ambition to be a leader in the tourism sector through “greenfield” developments and strategic partnerships in all segments of the hotel and real estate sector.

When speaking about this brand-new Fairmount project, Ismail stated: “It’s not about building one more hotel.

“The partnership with Fairmont and Accor underlines our desire to create a unique place, emblematic of Djibouti.

“At the heart of our approach, there is a desire for authenticity.

“It is about offering a discovery, a destination in its own right that reflects our rich history, a symbol of our welcome, our culture, our traditions and our ambitions.

“It is also about doing our part in the development of the country, its economy, while offering a hotel complex at the highest level of luxury and service.”

Once open, Fairmont Djibouti will welcome guests traveling for leisure and with family, while expecting a strong demand from corporate, governmental and military travellers.

With the government vision for 2035, tourism activity is a priority and looks to attract 500,000 visitors by 2035, eager to visit and discover the exceptional natural heritage of the country, the richness of the seabed, the discovery of the desert, nomadic life, that of the salt lakes and more.