Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Reveals Its New Vision in Canada

The new look of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is enlivened in Canada, signaling renewed optimism following one of the most challenging times for the travel sector. Sheraton, the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, is debuting its new modernized look with extensive renovations at three flagship properties in Canada – Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, and Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel. These hotels join the growing number of properties around the world exemplifying the brand’s design transformation, with nearly 50 hotels expected to be completed by year’s end.

“This marks another significant moment for Sheraton as our new vision arrives in Canada and continues to build momentum for our transformation journey around the world,” said Amanda Nichols, Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. “We have long been part of the social fabric of communities across Canada and as travel resumes, we look forward to welcoming guests into this exciting new chapter for Sheraton.”

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with spaces to connect, be productive, and help travelers feel connected to the local community. In addition to seamless technology integration and an elevated food and beverage philosophy, the layered design balances a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, that aims to create an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting or relaxing.

Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport: Ready for Take-Off



Sheraton Gateway’s $30 million top-to-bottom transformation reimagines the airport hotel experience.

Following nearly two years of renovation work, Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport is ready to debut a dramatically different airport hotel experience. The 484-room hotel, one of Canada’s busiest, has undergone a massive $30 million makeover bringing technology, design, and style to the international stopover, as part of Sheraton’s global design transformation. The renovation, now fully complete, is the latest example of an emerging generation of airport hotels that are intended to function as destinations, places where one might reasonably stay longer than a single night.

A captivating new arrival experience greets guests as they walk from the terminal through the doors of the hotel, the only property directly connected to the Toronto airport. Featuring a contemporary aesthetic, the lobby serves as the heart of the guest experience featuring brand signatures such as the Community Table, The Studios, sound-proof Booths – all fostering productivity, and &More by Sheraton – the brand’s signature bar, coffee, market concept. Additional amenities include a sophisticated Sheraton Club lounge, swimming pool and whirlpool, 24-hour fitness room and Peloton studio, updated meeting spaces, and completely remodeled guest rooms and suites.

“The transformation is nothing short of a metamorphosis,” says Douglas Brennan, General Manager, Sheraton Gateway in Toronto International Airport. “We’re excited to welcome guests to discover our modernized look.”

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel: Marks 50th Anniversary with Complete Reimagining



Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is unveiling the most extensive renovation in the hotel’s 50-year history.

Toronto’s iconic Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel has been a staple in the downtown core for decades. The hotel has been completely reimagined with renovations and enhancements from top to bottom that continue to roll out throughout 2022 and mark the most extensive renovation in the hotel’s 50-year history.

As part of the first phase of the property’s reimagining, the exclusive Sheraton Club – floating in the clouds on the 43rd floor – welcomed a new look, experience, and service style in October. Available to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and guests who upgrade their stay, the premium 15,000 square-foot gathering space is welcoming, elevated, and purposefully designed for a layered and engaging experience that transitions seamlessly with activations from morning to evening. Guests will find updated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to provide a private environment.

The second phase introduces two new food and beverage outlets including the recently opened Dual Citizen – a coffeehouse style grab and go during the day, transitioning to a lobby bar in the evenings. Opening this spring, 43 Down will be a departure from the traditional hotel restaurant. With its beverage-forward concept, 43 Down focuses on mixology as an art form, delivering perfectly on the classics through handcrafted cocktails. Offering locally inspired flavors from Toronto’s diverse culinary scene, 43 Down blends intimacy and connectedness, acting as a backdrop for an informal business meeting or social gathering.

The final phases are expected to roll out this spring with the unveiling of public spaces and amenities that foster community-building and productivity. This can be seen through the bustling spaces featuring the brand’s signature Community Tables, tech-enabled Studios, and soundproofed Booths, and purpose-built workspaces, found in the expansive hotel lobby. Additionally, the indoor/outdoor heated pool experience is slated to re-open summer 2022.

“It’s been an incredible journey watching the vision come to life. We’re bringing something entirely new to Toronto’s downtown core,” shares Tim Reardon, General Manager, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. “Already, we’ve had the pleasure of watching our guests admire the purposeful design elements and service upgrades in our Sheraton Club which opened this past fall. We cannot wait to welcome our guests back to see our completely transformed lobby area, food and beverage outlets, indoor and outdoor pool, as well as the exterior and port cochere.”

Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel: Sophisticated Urban Oasis



Le Centre Sheraton Montreal reveals a sophisticated transformation that offers guests comfortable spaces to work, relax, and refresh.

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, the newly renovated Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel is ready to welcome guests to its 825 newly renovated guest rooms and suites. The serene, light-filled spaces range in size from a generous 310 sq ft to a sprawling 1,956 sq ft for the Presidential Suite. In the new rooms and suites, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit space with warm, residential appeal, along with new tools for productivity, such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging and layered lighting.

The Sheraton Club, located on the 37th floor of the hotel, is expected to reopen May 2022 with a bold new look and breathtaking views. True to the brand’s vision, the stylish and exclusive space is welcoming, elevated, and purposefully designed for an engaging experience, along with complimentary breakfast, evening appetizers, and a selection of refreshments.

The dynamic hotel is an ideal choice for leisure travelers, prized for its central location and ‘urban oasis’ offerings including sixth floor terrace, indoor lap pool, jacuzzi, spa, and 24-hour Sheraton Fitness Centre.

“Conveniently located in the bustling city center, the hotel is an ideal starting point to discover all Montreal has to offer, in a refreshingly contemporary environment,” said Bertil Fabre, General Manager, Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stays at the three properties, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

The three newly reimagined hotels add to the growing number of transformed properties in Canada including Sheraton Laval Hotel. In total, Sheraton has nearly 20 hotels in the country with six slated for transformation completion by end of 2023.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has been nominated as Middle East’s Leading Business Hotel Brand 2022, Middle East’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand 2022 and North America’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 by World Travel Awards