Radisson Hotel Djibouti to open in 2024

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Hotel Djibouti, marking its entry into the country.

The deal brings the company’s east African portfolio to 18 hotels and over 2,700 rooms in operation and under development, strengthening its strategic position in the region.

This new-build 144-room hotel, scheduled to open in 2024, will comprise not only of modern standard rooms and suites, but will also have accessible rooms, designed for wheelchair access.

Dining options will include light snacks at the lobby café, international and local cuisine at the all-day-dining restaurant, and refreshing drinks at the poolside juice bar.

Boasting an expansive meetings and events area, the hotel will offer a variety of versatile venues, including a ballroom, five meeting rooms, a pre-function area, as well as break out areas.

The leisure facilities will include a spa, gym, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Just 15 minutes away from Djibouti International Airport, Radisson Hotel Djibouti will be located in the heart of the city, surrounded by key infrastructures such as the Djibouti Port, Djibouti Free Zone, international headquarters, shopping malls and the seaside, providing the ideal base for business and leisure.

Erwan Garnier, senior director, development, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to mark our entry into Djibouti with Radisson, currently our fastest growing upscale brand in Africa.

“With its existing limited branded hotel supply, we are confident that Radisson Hotel Djibouti will be the country’s leading internationally branded hotel.

“Along with our partners, Salaam Properties, we are proud to be contributing to the Djibouti Vision 2035 strategy for economic diversification which relies strongly on the growth of the tourism industry.”