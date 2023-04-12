RCD Hotels Partners with Hudini for Digital Transformation

RCD Hotels, a leading hotel company with luxury properties in different tourist destinations, with a multi-brand portfolio that includes all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Unico 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya and other luxury brands in Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States, has selected smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, to provide its guests with a multi-channel, contactless guest engagement experience across their hotels, resorts, and casinos.

In selecting Hudini, RCD Hotels will be able to provide its guests with a connected guest journey from pre-arrival to post departure and allow for faster, seamless, contactless and hyper personalized service delivery. Hudini, thanks to its powerful middleware and data management layer, comes preconfigured with a wide selection of APIs that seamlessly connect to over one hundred different hospitality systems. This seamless integration enables each property, and its guests, to manage every step of their journey from online booking and mobile check-in and digital room keys to in-room services, communication, check-out and payments, using a wide range of personal, wearable, and mobile devices.

Guests will be able to digitally interact with the hotel from the comfort and security of their personal devices. In addition, guests can access their rooms with a mobile digital key and book, reserve and pay for spa treatments, personal training and F&B with the mobile app.

“Our platform is ideally suited for organizations like RCD Hotels, that value the power of digitization. Through our proprietary middleware we integrate with 100+ best-in-breed technology solutions, and seamlessly connect with hotels’ existing tech stacks. We are honored to have been chosen by RCD Hotels and to support the team on their digital transformation journey,” said Prince Thampi, CEO and founder of Hudini. “Once deployed, hotels can analyze and predict their guests’ needs to deliver a hyper-personalized experience, influence purchasing behavior to generate more revenue, and save valuable time by making services more seamless.”

“RCD Hotels has always prided itself in giving its guests an unforgettable experience. The shift to digital services is in keeping with our goal of being a guest-centric brand. Knowing our guests better will only help us serve them better. We have many loyal guests and the digital engagement platform we are building will go a long way to making our loyal guests more satisfied with our products and services.”, said Jose Orlando Cruz of RCD Hotels.

Witnessing an unprecedented demand from the hospitality industry, Hudini has doubled its growth in the past 12 months. The global pandemic has not just accelerated the demand for contactless technology to provide a safe and seamless guest experience, but more importantly, has caused a significant shift in mindset when it comes to digital transformation in hospitality.

As a brand, RCD Hotels has been a pioneer in the industry since its inception. The company introduced the all-inclusive concept to Mexico nearly three decades ago and has since kept its position as an industry trailblazer with strong traditional roots. RCD Hotels’ previously established success in the luxury market has left a standard of excellence that will become even stronger with this digital transformation.