THE SPA AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK OFFERS A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is delighted to announce the launch of new spa and wellness offerings, adding to its existing menu of relaxing and rejuvenating services.

These new offerings include advanced facials in partnership with OSKIA and Biologique Recherche, a collaboration with Clinique La Prairie – the renowned Swiss medical clinic, and BodySpace – the leading lifestyle performance club.

Holistic Health in partnership with Clinique La Prairie

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will be recognised as the first hotel in the world outside the Clinique’s Swiss location to offer Holistic Health longevity workshops and nutritional consultations. Offering a comprehensive approach to wellness, experienced spa nutritionists at the spa trained by Clinique La Prairie, will provide a bespoke longevity health nutritional consultation to prescribe the correct supplement for each individual. Building on 90 years of research and clinical practice, the Clinique La Prairie team of Life Science experts has identified five fundamental pillars of balanced holistic wellness: Immunity, Neuromodulation (stress management), Anti-Inflammation, Rejuvenation and Cellular Longevity. Using these as foundational markers, the team has combined powerful bioactive compounds that target each of these pillars in a proprietary formula, developing their advanced Holistic Health Supplements. At each level, the expert-led and luxurious experiences will take guests on personalised paths to recover from everyday life stressors that can physically drain them, impair their ability to stay strong, and diminish the vitality of skin.

OSKIA Cryo Wellness Facial

Designed by OSKIA in partnership with beauty and wellness expert Julie Cichocki, the new OSKIA Sub-Zero Cryotherapy Facial and Revitalizing Oxygen Facial adeptly incorporate cryotherapy, acupoints and the precise application of movements and manipulation. Powered by a combination of natural ingredients and new technology, results are both visible and long-lasting with anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing effects that leave skin looking and feeling renewed. Guests are encouraged to enhance their Cryo Wellness Facial by adding OSKIA’s LED light treatment and compression therapy to promote even skin tone and texture.

Biologique Recherche – Remodeling Facial

World renowned skincare brand, Biologique Recherche, has launched its Remodeling Facial – a revolutionary treatment designed to elevate skincare to a new level. Using a special machine that combines the power of three currents (galvanic, medium, and high frequency) together with a unique combination of massage techniques that creates immediate and long-lasting results. This treatment also uses electroporation - a high-frequency pulse current which increases the permeability of the skin’s surface - allowing the serum to penetrate more deeply and enhancing the efficacy of its high-dose active ingredients.

BodySpace at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

With an emphasis on fitness and nutrition, BodySpace offers its bespoke services exclusively to members of the spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Taking an approach that is scientifically and medically underpinned, BodySpace is an award-winning club, favoured by well-known names for its combination of its leading experts in fitness, nutrition, health technologies, science and medical wellness with world-class services, programmes and therapies. The dedicated team offer fitness and wellness services beyond traditional services specialising in boosting lifestyles via optimising performance and supporting clients through injury rehabilitation and recovery from chronic illness. To ensure effective results with their clientele, BodySpace has an exclusive membership, offering members a space for those that value privacy, personalisation, and expertise. The BodySpace club contains a designated Movementum Studio, offering the latest in movement enhancement and recovery techniques to help support long lasting lifestyle changes. This wellness experience can be sought on its own, or included as part of personalised residential retreats, combining an Intelligent Movement spa treatment, BodySpace personal training, and healthy cuisine at The Rosebery.

To book any of the spa’s new offerings, please contact the spa on +44 (0)20 7838 9888 or via [email protected] Visit www.mandarinoriental.com/en/london/hyde-park/spa for further information.

