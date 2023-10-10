Ras Al Khaimah Awarded EarthCheck Silver Certification in a Sustainability First for the Middle East

Ras Al Khaimah was today awarded Silver Certification under EarthCheck’s Sustainable Destinations program - the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification program for tourism destinations.

The emirate is the first destination in the Middle East to earn this level of recognition for sustainability.

The certification process is underpinned by EarthCheck’s in-depth scientific criteria and also involves meticulous monitoring, benchmarking, and auditing across 10 sustainability indicators – from energy and water consumption to waste management, carbon footprint analysis and community engagement.

Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainability certification is all the more significant considering the challenges posed by the region’s climate, calling for a more robust approach to managing energy and water consumption than most in order to meet EarthCheck’s stringent requirements.

The Silver Certification comes just weeks out from the United Nations’ climate change conference COP28, being held in the UAE in late November. The conference agenda this year will focus on achieving the global emissions reduction target of 43% by 2030.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) Chief Executive Officer, Raki Phillips, said that achieving EarthCheck’s Silver Certification reinforced Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition to become the UAE’s and the region’s sustainable tourism leader by 2025.

“This landmark achievement amplifies our commitment to sustainable, balanced, and purpose-driven tourism industry growth,” Phillips said.

“My gratitude goes out to our tourism community for their relentless dedication to achieving EarthCheck’s Silver Certification, which not only substantiates Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to sustainable tourism but also aligns with our ambitious goal of welcoming over three million visitors by 2030.”

EarthCheck founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Moore, said Ras Al Khaimah’s Silver status would bolster and enhance its tourism industry and its business operators locally.

“Congratulations to Ras Al Khaimah for being certified under EarthCheck’s Sustainable Destination program, and for being a part of EarthCheck’s Leading Destinations of the World Program™,” Moore said.

“The destination management commitments and sustainable tourism guidelines not only provide a strategic framework to drive and foster action across the community and industry, but they position Ras Al Khaimah as a regional leader in sustainable tourism. Embracing sustainable principles will ensure that Ras Al Khaimah’s unique environment and rich culture can be both fostered and protected as the tourism industry continues to grow. EarthCheck looks forward to being an active partner in this journey.”

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has also launched its own sustainability certification program for tourism businesses, Responsible RAK. Over 20 tourism businesses are part of the program today.

ResponsibleRAK is powered by EarthCheck’s science and data, ensuring businesses are measuring their environmental impact and taking real action.

Numerous Ras Al Khaimah tourism businesses, including hotels, attractions and tour operators have earned Responsible RAK Silver Certification. The list includes: ​

- Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

- The Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah

- Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline

- Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride

- 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant

- Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

- RAK Leisure Administration Office

- SAFARAK Travel and Tour company

More stakeholders are set to achieve Responsible RAK Silver status in the near future.

The destination is also partnering with leading developers and operators that put sustainability at the heart of their business. One example is the eagerly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island, which will be developed with local partners Marjan LLC and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC., to the highest standards of sustainability best practice. Wynn Resorts’ sustainable design and development practices have earned its buildings LEED Platinum and Four Green Globes certifications globally.

For more information on RAKTDA’s sustainability trajectory and initiatives, visit www.raktda.com/responsible-rak

To learn more about EarthCheck, visit: www.earthcheck.org

