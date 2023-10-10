Virgin Atlantic announces new routes to the Turks & Caicos islands

If you’re starting to think about holidays for 2023 already, then Virgin Atlantic has good news for you. The airline will begin flying to the idyllic island of Turks & Caicos, offering a slice of utopia and the chance to explore the world’s most beautiful beaches, and finest snorkelling and scuba diving.

Elsewhere, the stunning islands of Turks & Caicos offer pristine white sand beaches, surrounded by the world’s clearest turquoise waters. Boasting an expansive barrier reef, home to vibrant coral, dolphins, turtles, stingrays and more, the islands make for a breath-taking playground for snorkelling and diving. This new destination is Virgin Atlantic’s latest addition to its Caribbean portfolio, which includes the Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica and more. Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board won Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 and Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2023 at World Travel Awards

Virgin Atlantic will launch a year-round twice weekly service to the Turks & Caicos islands. Tickets are on sale now for flights starting on 15 November 2023 from London Heathrow.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to add these two exotic new routes to our flying portfolio. Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination to explore, so, with two about join our network, there’s only really one question. Where to first?

“We’re delighted to begin flying to the Turks & Caicos islands, as we continue to grow our Caribbean portfolio, offering more choice for our customers to explore these beautiful islands and enjoy some winter sun.

“We know our customers will be over the moon with the introduction of these new destinations, both offering something unique for travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.”

If fun in the sun sounds like a perfect holiday, Turks and Caicos has everything you need. Located north of Cuba, Turks and Caicos offers pristine beaches, delicious food, and the third largest barrier reef in the world. It’s also Virgin Atlantic’s latest addition to its Caribbean portfolio.

With warm weather and blue skies guaranteed all year, there’s no better place for a well-deserved break. And since members of Virgin Red can book a flight for 20,000+ Virgin Points*, there’s nothing stopping you from making it your next dream destination. But what can you do once you get there? Check out the best reasons to visit Turks and Caicos.



Swing by the Fish Fry

While Turks and Caicos cuisine may be overlooked in favour of its Caribbean neighbours, don’t miss the opportunity to sample the amazing food on offer. Conch salad or fritters, Johnny cakes, hominy grits, and hot sauce made from spicy scotch bonnet are local faves.

But of course, fish is available in abundance, and every Thursday night the Turks and Caicos Fish Fry makes Providenciales one of the liveliest parts of the country. Head there to sample the best local food with a glass of rum punch amid the mix of locals and visitors in a festival atmosphere.

Check out the Turks and Caicos National Museum

Housed in the historic Guinep House, one of the oldest surviving private residents in Turks and Caicos, the National Museum is a must visit for anyone wanting to learn more about the history and rich culture of the islands. See historical documents from the colonial era and immerse yourself in the culture of the Lucayans, the indigenous people of The Bahamas.

Current exhibitions include a historically accurate recreation of a typical 1800s home and an in-depth look at the part Turks and Caicos played in the 1962 space race.

Savour the sunset

The sunsets in the Caribbean are legendary, and if you’re looking for the best spot to see the sky painted orange, make sure you head to either Boaby Rock Point, Pillory Beach, or at the Grand Turk Lighthouse. Malcolm’s Road Beach is at the far west point of Providenciales, but the magnificent view makes the slightly tricky journey worth it.

Wonderful water sports

One of the most popular activities in Turks and Caicos is water sports, where adventure seekers can swing, kayak or paddleboard their way around the islands in calm, clear waters.

If you’re keen to see an incredible array of marine life, this is the place. Spot dolphins, whales, turtles and manta rays from the surface, while colourful fish await in the coral reef. The lagoon in Chalk Sound National Park is so clear you can see fish swimming beneath your paddleboard, while Grand Turk is the best place to scuba dive with over 40 dive sites to access the magnificent barrier reef.

Go bird watching

Incredible wildlife isn’t just under the sea in Turks and Caicos – there’s plenty to see on land too. There are several national parks to visit such as Northwest Point Marine National Park and Bird Rock Trail, but you may have to travel outside of Providenciales if you’re chasing rare birds.

Herons, egrets, ospreys, pelicans, and hummingbirds are easy to find, while larger birds can be found on the appropriately named Flamingo Creek Bay.

Trot along Long Bay Beach

One of the best things to do on land is to spend an afternoon horseback riding on Long Bay Beach. During the ride on the scenic four-mile stretch of pristine white sand, you’ll enjoy endless views of the Caribbean Sea while atop a friendly horse or pony – an amazing experience solo, in a couple, or larger group.

Visit Little Water Cay

Located near the Leeward area of Providenciales, Little Water Cay is known as Iguana Island, for good reason. With some living for twenty years and growing up to 30 inches long, this is one of the only places to see the rare reptiles. With only 5,000 remaining in the wild globally, the island has nature paths so not to disturb their habitat, and a welcome centre for visitors to learn more about them. Just make sure you don’t forget to take in the views from the nearby boardwalks.

Tickets are on sale now for flights starting on 15 November 2023 from London Heathrow to Turks and Caicos Islands.. Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and start planning your next adventure. Virgin Atlantic won Europe’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2023 and Europe’s Leading Airline to North America 2023 at World Travel Awards