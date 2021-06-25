Raffles the Palm Dubai on track to open this year

Accor has updated plans to open its first Raffles Resort in the Middle East, on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Set to open in the last quarter of this year, Raffles the Palm Dubai will be the first ultra-luxury addition to the existing diverse portfolio in Dubai.

The group is partnering with Emerald Palace Group (EPG), which has been successfully developing and constructing residential projects in Ukraine, UAE and Russia since 1996.

At present, EGP has eight new developments under construction, with a further ten at project stage.

“We are pleased to partner with Accor to establish the first Raffles resort in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our international expertise in developing and constructing hotel and residential projects combined with Accor’s knowledge, presence and prestigious brand portfolio set the grounds to open the best hotel in town,” said Nver Mkhitaryan, owner of EGP Group.

Raffles the Palm Dubai will be situated within 100,000 square metres of landscape on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

Its privileged location boasts panoramic sea views and vistas of the iconic skyline while offering a tranquil and private escape, just a short drive away from many vibrant attractions.

Once open, the resort will offer 389 luxurious rooms, suites and villas, each of them featuring a balcony and terrace showcasing unparalleled sea views.

When staying at the Raffles the Palm Dubai, one can expect discreet service, refined dining and artfully curated experiences, setting a new precedent in a city synonymous with pioneering hospitality.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

“There are very few beach resort plots left in Dubai and none on the Palm Jumeirah.

“The size of the property and its location perfectly lend itself to provide a prestigious address for the Raffles brand.”

The property had been operating under the Kempinski brand until a change of direction was confirmed earlier this year.