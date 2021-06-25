MSC cruises unveils name for new Seaside-class ship

A traditional coin ceremony for MSC Cruises’ second Seaside-class ship was held earlier at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where the keel was laid.

The name of the new ship was revealed – MSC Seascape – and pays homage to the beauty of the ocean.

Long-standing employees Monica Somma, category manager, retail, and Jolette Vincenzi, production supervisor from Fincantieri, performed the traditional maritime ritual as godmothers.

They placed two coins within the ship’s keel as an historical sign of blessing and good fortune for the construction of the ship and her future life at sea.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “The coins we lay today to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism.

As a family-owned business, we can plan for the long term and make these commitments despite the challenging context we all face in the short term.

“When she joins our fleet, MSC Seascape will generate meaningful economic impact not only for the shipbuilding industry and its entire supply chain but for all the ports and destinations that she reaches, strengthening coastal tourism and supporting the vital economic recovery of local communities.”

MSC Seascape, like her sister ship MSC Seashore, is further evolution of the Seaside class.

Vago added: “Furthermore, MSC Seascape represents our continued investment in this yard and region as well as our drive to advance with our long-term vision to achieve net zero-impact cruise operations.

“As every new vessel that we build, we are equipping MSC Seascape with some of the latest environmental technologies and solutions, including cutting edge emissions reduction and wastewater treatment systems.”

Image: Ivan Sarfatti