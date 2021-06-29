Quiet Site to welcome new accommodations

The Quiet Site, an award-winning carbon neutral holiday park in Cumbria’s Lake District, will be opening 15 new accommodations by September.

Nicknamed ‘gingerbread houses,’ the new units will be 100 per cent energy positive, being able to generate their own energy via ground source heat pumps and solar PV panels.

Wrapped with a ‘ginger’ beech hedge, each unit is set into the landscape and offers fantastic views over Ullswater.

Each sleeps two adults and up to four children,

One has been completed to date and the rest planned to be open over the next three months, with availability from September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Holder, managing director of the Quiet Site, said: “The gingerbread houses have been a long time in planning, and we are delighted that they are finally coming into fruition.

“They are a fantastic addition to our carbon neutral offerings, and we look forward to seeing future guests and their families enjoying them as well as the stunning natural area that surrounds.”

Facilities at the Quiet Site include the Quiet Bar, which dates back to 1680, a zero-waste shop, children’s’ games room and adventure playground, laundry room and dog and boot washroom.

Other accommodation options at the Quiet Site include luxury glamping cabins, timber camping pods, underground Hobbit Holes and self-catering holiday cottages, as well as all-weather tent pitches and hard standing pitches for caravans and motorhomes.

The site occupies a magnificent position overlooking Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District.