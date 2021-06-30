Etihad Airways extends Verified to Fly globally

Etihad Airways has extended its ‘Verified To Fly’ travel document initiative, enabling travellers to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, to routes across its global network.

Available for the vast majority of Etihad flights, to use the Verified to Fly service passengers sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and following the simple instructions to upload and submit their travel documents.

Guests will receive confirmation once their documents have been approved in line with government requirements and can travel to the airport with confidence and peace of mind, knowing they have met all essential requirements before their flight.

With the formalities out of the way, verified travellers enjoy fast track check-in at the airport through the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience.

Early trials showed that Verified to Fly Guests saw their processing times at the check-in desk almost halved and the average queuing time for all guests reduced – helping expedite journeys and maintain social distancing at the airport.

Launched at the start of June, Verified to Fly has proven a successful tool helping people return to travel, providing passengers with confidence they have the necessary documents to meet government Covid-related travel rules to be allowed to fly.

John Wright, vice president global airports and network operations, Etihad Airways, said: “Verified to Fly has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast-track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly.

“Removing guess work from the process, guests also value the assurance that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid travel requirements.

“We appreciate these are challenging times for travellers and this has been a key initiative to simplify our guests’ journeys as much as possible.”