Russian aircraft shut out of global airspace

The European Union has imposed a ban on Russian planes in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the move earlier: “We are shutting down EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.”

All such planes, including the private jets of the super-wealthy, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any European Union nation.

The UK announced a similar move over the weekend.

Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot said it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice, while rival S7 Airlines said all European flights would be cancelled until at least March 13th,

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the decision, European countries had been closing their airspace one by one.

Germany said its ban would last three months.

Commercial airlines are also avoiding airspace around Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus following the invasion.

In the US, Delta Air Lines said it would suspend a flight booking agreement with Aeroflot.

Virgin Atlantic said avoiding Russia would add between 15 minutes and an hour to its flights between the UK and India and Pakistan.

Australian airline Qantas said it would use a longer route for its direct flight between Darwin and London that does not overfly Russia.

Canada also said on Sunday it had shut its airspace to Russian aircraft effective immediately.