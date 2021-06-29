Infinitum to debut in Spain this summer

Lumine has officially unveiled a new chapter in its history with the birth of Infinitum, a new resort facing the Mediterranean Sea.

The resort debuts as one of the most highly-sought after lifestyle and leisure experiences in Europe, with world-class golf, modern gastronomy, off-course activities and a contemporary beach club.

There are also eight swimming pools, a tapas bar and one of the best restaurants in Costa Daurada.

Infinitum is home to three outstanding golf courses, each with their own distinct design.

Named Europe’s Best Golf Venue for two consecutive years at the World Golf Awards, its award-winning facilities play host to the European Tour’s final qualifying stage, delivering unquestionable conditions across its rolling fairways and undulating greens.

Each course, complemented by ocean views of the Mediterranean, challenges the advanced or beginner golfer, with strategic natural and man-made hazards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located only ten minutes from Tarragona, the resort offers direct access to the beach with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Surrounded also by pine forests and olive fields, Infinitum is located among one of the region’s most important ecosystems - the Sequia Major.

A wetland made of reeds, poplars and willows, meandering around the lakes, it houses one of the best-preserved populations in Catalonia of European Galapagos and Fartet fish, one of the most endangered species of the Iberian Peninsula.

Burrowed in the natural landscape, the Infinitum Beach Club presents a unique experience with spectacular views of the Mediterranean, a tranquil and peaceful environment to spend an hour or a day.

Some 100 feet above the ocean, perched among spectacular pines, this is one of the finest beach experiences that can be found in Europe.

Speaking upon the launch of Infinitum, chief business officer, Agustin Garcia Pascual, said: “Today marks an exciting day in our history.

“Infinitum brings an entire new lifestyle and experience and will become a leading name in Europe.

“We are excited to begin this journey and create an experience for guests that is unlike any other.

“A new lifestyle to aspire to will be created with first-class food, beverage and services, while the golf courses will continue to renowned as two of Europe’s finest, hosting some of professional and amateur golfs best events.”

He added: “Over the next few years, we want to make Infinitum the preferred destination for Europe’s leading golfers, a destination that will provide a peaceful and relaxing environment that plays a significant role in the positive well-being of our members and guests.”

Infinitum is one of Europe’s most sustainable golf resorts, going above and beyond to protect nature and its surroundings.

The resort is committed to leading the way in sustainable practices for golf clubs in Europe, with a host of awards and accolades, including its GEO Certification for the second time.

Sequences of olive trees, natural bodies of water, historic ruins and protected species all form an integral part of the unique experience at the resort.

While the resort has created an ‘eco-first’ strategy, the Lakes golf course is recognised for its conservation work as a certified Golf Audubon International Signature Sanctuary.