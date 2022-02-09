Queen Anne to join the Cunard fleet in 2024

Cunard has named its latest ship Queen Anne.

The vessel will be the 249th to join the fleet and will make up a remarkable quartet of Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

This will mark the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships at sea.

“This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history, and showcases our exciting global plans for the future,” said Carnival UK president, Sture Myrmell.

The name celebrates Cunard’s rich heritage, royal history and refined status, joining a luxury contemporary fleet now honouring the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium.

The Cunard team explored multiple naming options and inspired by Queen Anne’s reign, engaged with British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, to assist in the detailed research.

Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces as well as the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture and entertainment, for an unparalleled cruise experience underpinned by outstanding White Star Service.

The maiden season program will go on sale in May, with the ship’s first sailings in early 2024.