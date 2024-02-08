Cunard report new January booking records

Cunard has reported that during January 2024, it has booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade.

Across the period, the luxury cruise brand booked a record number of guests, up by 25% versus the previous high of the last 10 years, with demand up for both sailings in year and future years.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year. The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne.”

