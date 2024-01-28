See the Unexpected with Cunard as Luxury Cruise Line Launches its 2024 Cunard Showcases

In 2024, Cunard Showcases will transport you to worlds of discovery through the power of live performances.

With a spectacular line-up of critically acclaimed shows, exclusive to Cunard, this new program of entertainment is the first of its kind at sea, in collaboration with award-winning theatre producers, directors, writers, choreographers, and performers.

Alongside shows in the Royal Court Theatre, Cunard Showcases put you at the heart of the action. From gripping dramas to interactive theatre and multisensory dining, get set for one-of-a-kind events that will delight all your senses.

You can even go behind the scenes with the “In conversation with” events and workshops with stage and screen talent.

Available on select voyages, you can feel the groove of the beat in the Royal Court Theatre, as the acclaimed original West End cast of “The Drifters Girl” musical deliver a powerhouse performance of togetherness, unity, camaraderie, and friendship in “Kings of the Boardwalk”.

The “Opera Cocktail” delivers a new twist on some of the best-loved arias, duets, and ensembles in a fun, modern setting, as it’s performed in witty new English translations and acted in an engaging, intimate style.

Elsewhere, look forward to unique puppetry skills during the “Gulliver” extravaganza, which tells the tale of Gulliver, a traveler and pioneer, who returns after nine years lost at sea, with stories of undiscovered lands and creatures.

Get involved in solving a mystery with the “Cluedo! The Interactive Game,” where you step into a world of 1930s high society where intrigue and secrets are the order of the day. Then there’s the Circa Contemporary Circus, which will perform on Queen Elizabeth for a six-week residency, featuring full-scale acrobatics and theatrical productions, as well as workshops and Q&As.

History will be made in March when Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless “South Pacific” is performed for the first time at sea. Fancy another classic? Shakespeare’s blockbuster comedy “Twelfth Night” is delivered by the Pursuit Theatre.

“Discovering Antarctica: Heroic Tales of Shackleton, Crean and Scott” is an engrossing story of extraordinary polar endeavors, while Appraisal is a real-time comedy-drama that follows an annual professional work review gone wrong.

Sherlock Holmes’ ever-reliable sidekick Watson also gets center stage in “Watson: The Final Problem,” as he embarks on a journey across Europe while being pursued by Moriarty.

Cunard Showcases itineraries include:

Australia on Queen Elizabeth:

February 1 – February 20 – Circa

February 13 – February 20 – Circa

February 20 – March 5 – Circa

March 5 – March 7 – Circa

March 7 – March 10 – Circa

March 10 – March 28 – South Pacific

World Voyage on Queen Mary 2:

February 27 – March 6 – Cluedo! The Interactive Game

Transatlantic on Queen Mary 2:

June 9 – June 15 – Twelfth Night

July 6 – July 14 – Victorine: The Artist’s Model’ & The Poetical Life of Philomena McGuinness

July 27 – August 4 – Appraisal & Watson: The Final Problem

Queen Elizabeth in Alaska:

July 1 – July 11 – Discovering Antarctica: Heroic Tales of Shackleton, Crean and Scott

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.