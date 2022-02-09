Mandarin Oriental signs for first Greece property

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced it will manage a new luxury hotel in Costa Navarino, scheduled to open in 2023.

The first property in Greece from the brand, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino will be located on the south-west coast of the Peloponnese, one of the most unspoiled and breath-taking landscapes in the Mediterranean.

It will be situated 45 minutes’ drive from Kalamata International Airport.

The beachfront resort will be part of Costa Navarino, a well-established tourism destination.

It will comprise 99 guest rooms, including 48 pool villas, all with outdoor terraces and sea views, along with five restaurants and bars.

The 1,500 sqm wellness facilities will feature a stunning 25 metre indoor-outdoor pool that has magnificent bay views, and the signature wellness therapies with both indoor treatment rooms and outdoor pavilions.

The guest experience will be further enhanced by its proximity to the destination’s leisure activities, water sports, biking and rock-climbing, as well as four signature golf courses designed by Bernhard Langer, Robert Trent Jones II and José María Olazábal.

The project is owned and developed by Temes, a leading developer and operator of high-end tourism and real estate destinations in Greece.

“We are delighted to be opening our first property in Greece in Costa Navarino and look forward to sharing this striking combination of unspoiled landscape, olive groves, pristine beaches and authentic Greek culture in the region with our guests” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“We are pleased to partner with Temes, the group that has been responsible for the creation of Costa Navarino as a bourgeoning tourism destination.”