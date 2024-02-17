Cunard Announces Royal Canadian Geographical Society Speaker Line-up for 2024 Alaska Season

Cunard is proud to continue their partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and announces an extensive speaker line-up for the Alaska 2024 season, showcasing an RCGS speaker on every Alaska voyage starting June 21.

On board Queen Elizabeth, guests will truly immerse themselves in the Alaskan experience through the line’s renowned Insights™ onboard enrichment program and an array of shore excursions.

Experts from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, one of Canada’s largest non-profit geographical and educational organizations, will be featured on 2024 voyages from June to September. RCGS speakers include celebrated and accomplished explorers, naturalists, geographical experts, astronauts, and indigenous advocates who will custom-curate exclusive programming for Cunard guests. RCGS experts include:

Brian and Dee Keating: Brian and Dee have been leading wilderness adventures for nearly four decades. They are naturalists and wilderness adventurers who utilize wildlife films to tell stories about the value and importance of nature; June 21-July 1

Andrew Fuestel: Professional astronaut who served 23 years with NASA. He has flown to space three times, including two flights on the Space Shuttle and one flight on the Russian Soyuz rocket; July 1-11

Patricia Sims, RCGS Fellow: Award-winning documentary filmmaker, naturalist, and founder of World Elephant Day to bring global awareness to the critical threats facing elephants; July 11-22

Russell Potter, RCGS Fellow: Author and historian who is most known for his books and lectures about the lost Franklin Arctic expedition of 1845; July 22-August 1

George Kourounis, RCGS Explorer in Residence: Worldwide explorer and adventurer who contributes his expertise to the Discovery Channel and the Weather Network; August 1-10

Lynn Moorman, RCGS Fellow: Geographer and educator who speaks about the glaciers, fjords, and geographic technologies that guests encounter along the British Columbia Coast and Alaska; August 10-20

Jill Heinerth, RCGS Explorer in Residence: Underwater diver, explorer, author, and educator with a focus on coastal environments; August 20-30

David Gray, RCGS Fellow: Naturalist, photographer, and avid adventurer who is best known for his daily morning program “The Calgary Eyeopener,” which was one of Canada’s top-rated local radio shows for over a decade; August 30-September 9

“After launching the partnership with RCGS in Alaska last year, we received phenomenal feedback from our guests, so we are thrilled to continue the collaboration in 2024,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard. “Cunard is committed to not only exploring the beauty and rich culture of the region but also providing inspiring educational experiences for guests during the time they spend with us. As guests enjoy discovering the wonders of Alaska they can relax in the luxurious comfort of Queen Elizabeth and with the wonderful White Star Service on board.”

In addition to RCGS speakers, Cunard has assembled notable experts to enhance the guest experience in Alaska including Alex Debogorski from History Channel’s hit reality TV show “Ice Road Truckers;” Preet Chandi, MBE, known as “Polar Preet,” who broke two Guinness World Records in 2023, for the longest solo unsupported one-way polar ski journey for a woman and the longest solo unsupported one-way polar ski journey overall; Kenton Cool, adventurer who has climbed Mount Everest 17 times including being the first person to climb Everest’s three peaks; Caroline Hamilton, part of the first all-woman team to ski to the North and South Pole; and Ross Kemp, investigative journalist and British TV actor who filmed the documentary “Alive In Alaska.”

Native Cultural Heritage Guides from Alaska Native Voices will be on all voyages as well.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com

