Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic season

Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, launched its Arctic 2022 season, with a 7-day “Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief” voyage. This much-awaited sailing also marked the inaugural Arctic voyage of Ultramarine, Quark Expeditons’ game-changing new ship.

“We’re so proud of our recent Arctic season launch for myriad reasons,” said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. “Not only is this Ultramarine’s inaugural season in the remote Arctic waters, but it also heralds a new way of exploring the Polar Regions—on a ship that’s been designed with a pioneering mix of advanced sustainability features that exceed industry standards. In addition to Ultramarine’s first Arctic sailing, we’re introducing this season a mix of new innovative itineraries and experiences in Greenland and the Canadian Arctic that are exclusive to Quark Expeditions. These include our helicopter-supported Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air itinerary, as well as Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience.”

Quark Expeditions’ ground-breaking Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience offers guests a one-of-a-kind adventure into the culinary traditions of the Inuit in Greenland and Nunavut. Guests who participate in this on-ship Adventure Option will enjoy dishes from these Arctic regions prepared by Inuit chefs, and learn about local Inuit culture and culinary traditions.

Quark Expeditions’ Arctic 2022 season features diverse regions, including Spitsbergen, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic, on multiple small polar vessels.

Quark Expeditions is considered as the World’s Leading Specialist Cruise Line 2021 by World Travel Awards.

