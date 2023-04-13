QUARK EXPEDITIONS DELIVERS HIGH ON HELICOPTER ADVENTURES IN THE ANTARCTIC 2024-25 SEASON

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has announced an exciting Antarctic 2024.25 season that offers more helicopter adventures than any other operator in the Polar Regions.

In addition, the company has introduced various incentives to help travelers fulfill their dreams of a polar expedition to the 7th Continent.

“Without a doubt, our 2024.25 season will be our most helicopter-focused Antarctic season ever,” said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. “We’ve increased the opportunities for guests to experience the Antarctic from the air in Ultramarine’s two twin-engine H145 helicopters. This has been part of our longterm strategy for the game-changing Ultramarine, which will offer heli-landing and flightseeing on multiple Antarctic voyages.”

“Guests on World Explorer and Ocean Adventurer will be able to choose from a robust portfolio of land- and sea-based adventures—including kayaking, Zodiac cruising, hiking and wildlife-watching—under the expert guidance of our expedition team, who are recognized as the best in the polar industry,” said White.

The 30 departures (ranging from 7 to 23 days) in Quark Expeditions’ Antarctic 2024.25 season include voyages to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island, the Falkland Islands and Patagonia.

Quark Expeditions has also introduced a variety of incentives for the 2024.25 season. “When planning for this new Antarctic season, we took into consideration the barriers currently facing global travelers,” said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales and Client Experience. “In addition to offering 25% off select Antarctic voyages—with an extra 10% off when paying in full at time of booking—we’re introducing a $1,000 USD flight credit off the top of their trip costs on all departures. We’re topping that off with a US $250 shipboard credit (on all departures) which guests can use at their discretion.”

The financial incentives, combined with the one-of-a-kind off-ship experiences exclusive to Quark Expeditions, bode well for a very successful Antarctic 2024.25 season.

Guests get up to 25% off select voyages

An additional 10% off when paying in full at time of booking

$1,000 USD flight credit on top of traveler’s trip costs on all Antarctic 2024.25 departures

$250 shipboard credit on all departures

The most helicopter adventures than ever before offered in the Antarctic.

View the entire Antarctic 2024.25 quarkexpeditions.com/antarctic/season-launch/2024.