Quark Expeditions Announces Snow Hill Promise for 2023 Voyages

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has launched the Snow Hill Promise to provide peace of mind for its industry-leading expeditions: if guests don’t reach the legendary Snow Hill colony in 2023, they will receive 50% off any applicable Arctic or Antarctic voyage in 2024.

“We have the deepest Snow Hill experience in the industry,” said Thomas Lennartz, Vice- President of Sales and Client Experience for Quark Expeditions. “We were the first to reach its emperor penguin rookery in 2004, and we have successfully landed more people there than anyone else.”

“With our mastery of this expedition comes respect for its challenges, and if even we can’t get there we’ll go to both ends of the earth to make it up to our guests,” said Lennartz. “Visit Snow Hill, or book at 50% off for an expedition with us next year.”

To recap the Snow Hill Promise for Quark Expeditions guests:

Reach the Snow Hill colony in 2023, or receive 50% off any applicable 2024 Arctic or Antarctica expedition with Quark Expeditions

Available to all guests booked on Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill in November, 2023

With the best team and Ultramarine’s unmatched helicopter capability, Quark Expeditions will do everything possible to land guests at Snow Hill. If conditions mean that this doesn’t happen, guests will still revel in the once-in-a-lifetime wonders of the Weddell Sea and explore the seven continents eastern Peninsula, but with the added benefit of a return to the polar region of their choice at 50% off in 2024.

Click to learn more about the Quark Expeditions Snow Hill Promise and this year’s available expeditions to one of the most exclusive wildlife locations on the planet.

https://www.quarkexpeditions.com/our-snow-hill-promise

