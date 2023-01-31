QUARK EXPEDITIONS LAUNCHES BRAND NEW GREENLAND EXPLORER ITINERARY

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has announced a brand-new cutting-edge Greenland itinerary constructed around Ultramarine’s two twin-engine helicopters—and brought to life with local Greenlandic partners, enabling guests to enjoy the most innovative itinerary in Quark Expeditions’ 32-year history.

The 11-day Greenland Explorer: Sail and Soar the Alpine Arctic will launch in 2024

“Being able to develop this itinerary in full collaboration with local partners in Greenland ensures our guests can enjoy truly authentic experiences no one else can provide, such as Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience and Greenland Camping along the Tasermiut Fjord,” said Josh Weidman, Director of Product for Quark Expeditions. “The other gems in this new itinerary are Ultramarine’s two twin-engine helicopters, which enable our expedition team to take guests to areas in South Greenland no one else can where they’ll choose from the most robust portfolio of off-ship adventures in the Arctic. It’s our long-standing partnerships with local Greenlanders, and our dedicated expedition team—the best in the industry—that make us the experts in Greenland adventure.”

Itinerary highlights:

The most helicopter activities in Greenland:

Guests can explore the scenic landscapes and overwhelming natural beauty of South Greenland as they experience Heli hiking, Heli landing and the Ice Sheet Experience, among other activities

Set foot on the breath-takingly beautiful Greenland Ice sheet, the second-largest body of ice in the world.

Authentic Greenland Cultural Immersion:

Enthusiasts can visit one of the most welcoming populations in South Greenland and experience first-hand the rich cultural history, excellent cuisine, captivating stories, and vibrant local agricultural and tourism economy.

Plus one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring local foods prepared by Greenlandic chefs during our Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience.

The Stunning Northern Lights:

Observe the natural phenomena also known as the Aurora borealis, which, in September, is a great time to observe due to the extended 4 to 8 hours of night in South Greenland.

Guests can book Greenland Explorer: Sail and Soar the Alpine Arctic now and get 20% off, plus an additional 10% if they pay in full at time of booking.