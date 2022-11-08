QUARK EXPEDITIONS LAUNCHES ARCTIC 2024 SEASON

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, celebrates the launch of its Arctic 2024 season which offers guests more ways to experience Greenland, Svalbard and the Canadian High Arctic than are possible with any other operator in the region. In addition, the breadth of the season’s off-ship experiences ensures there are adventures to satisfy travelers of all interests.

“At the core of our exciting Arctic 2024 season is the incredible range of immersive polar experiences that no one else offers, all guided by our amazing expedition team,” said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. “We’ve refined our portfolio of off-ship adventure options to match the tastes of every type of traveler. We’ve also introduced a novel new itinerary in West Greenland, and—based on guest feedback—we’re welcoming back favorite voyages to Spitsbergen and the Canadian High Arctic.”

Batchelor was also pleased to confirm that Quark Expeditions is bringing back—and expanding the availability of—“Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience,” which was a phenomenal success during its inaugural 2022 season. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response to our Tundra to Table experience, which was sold out when first introduced this past season,” added Batchelor. “Guests welcomed the opportunity to explore the Inuit cultures of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic through authentic food and storytelling. Having the best expedition team in the Polar Regions enables us to create innovative experiences of this calibre.”

Highlights of Arctic 2024:

NEW: Gems of West Greenland: Fjords, Icebergs, and Culture, a 12-day in-depth exploration along the island’s dramatic west coast

The return of highly popular itineraries that enable guests to explore with the most experienced team in the Polar Regions, including “Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic” and “Canada’s Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands.” Many of these trips are offered on our new, technologically-advanced ship Ultramarine

The biggest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, such as Flightseeing, Tundra to Table, Exclusive Heli Landing, Heli Hiking, Ice Sheet Experience, Sea Kayaking and Mountain Biking.

“As leaders in polar adventures, our goal is to ensure guests have the expedition of a lifetime with the best team of polar experts on the planet,” said Batchelor.