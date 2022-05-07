Largest balloon festival in Middle East floats through Qatar

Qatar Tourism celebrates Eid with the largest balloon festival in the Middle East. Balloons floated through the Qatari skies including iconic Qatari features such as a falcon, whale shark and Qatar Airways plane in Doha, Qatar.

With 200 days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar is gearing up to welcome more than one million visitors for the tournament.

Already home to the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster, Qatar Tourism is celebrating Eid al-Fitr, with another record-breaking attraction - the largest balloon festival in the Middle East.

With balloons, ranging from well-known and much-loved characters such as Minion, Angry Birds, Mario & Luigi, to iconic Qatari features including a falcon, whale shark and even a Qatar Airways plane, the three-day festival sees thousands line the Corniche to watch the parade.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “As we prepare to host the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in 200 days, our focus is on tourism and providing unique experiences to residents, locals and international travellers. Qatar captures the essence of the Middle East in one accessible destination, and we welcome travellers to our shores to enjoy all Qatar has to offer.”

Qatar Tourism is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.