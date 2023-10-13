Qatar Airways Unveils New Livery to Celebrate Continued Partnership with PSG

As the Official Airline Partner and the Official Jersey Partner of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team, Qatar Airways showcased its new livery on one of its Boeing 777.

This marks another year of celebrating the strong partnership between Qatar Airways and PSG, creating an even more exciting experience for fans all over the world.

Global fans will be able to fly with Qatar Airways, the seven-time World’s Best Airline, to see the 11-time French Champions compete at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

Qatar Airways Holidays is offering flexible packages to attend the matches and witness some of the greatest footballing moments, including the following additional perks including match tickets, flights, accommodation, and more. For more details, visit: https://www.qatarairways.com/en-qa/sponsorship/paris-saint-germain.html

Qatar Airways remains committed to supporting sports globally, helping fans travel to their favourite events around the world.

