Mads Brandstrup Appointed as SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at SAS

Mads Brandstrup will assume the role of SVP Communications and Public Affairs at SAS, Scandinavia’s largest airline.

In this role, he will work closely with CEO Anko van der Werff and oversee SAS’ comprehensive communication initiatives both internally and externally. Mads Brandstrup will report directly to SAS’ Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff, Carina Malmgren Heander. He will start on January 1, 2024.

“We are very pleased with the recruitment of Mads Brandstrup. His extensive leadership experience gained from senior communication roles closely integrated with senior leadership teams will make a big contribution to SAS”, says Carina Malmgren Heander, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff of SAS.

Mads Brandstrup brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as the CEO of the Danish Media Association since 2021. Prior to this role, he held key positions such as Special Advisor to the Danish Minister of Finance and Head of Press and Communication for the Danish Social Democratic Party.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing SAS’ communication efforts during this pivotal moment in the aviation industry and for SAS. With my background from both journalism, communication, and public affairs, I am eager to leverage my experience to add value to the team and SAS”, says Mads Brandstrup

Mads Brandstrup replaces Karin Nyman, who is moving on to new challenges outside of SAS.

ADVERTISEMENT