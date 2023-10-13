Emirates Renews Sponsorship of Dubai Hurricanes to Support Rugby Growth in the UAE

Emirates, a prominent and passionate supporter of rugby in the UAE, has renewed its longstanding sponsorship of Dubai Hurricanes as part of its commitment to growing the sport and connecting young people to the game in local communities.

Over the years, Emirates has played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of rugby in the UAE and the wider region. United by their love of the game, over 3,000 individuals of 27 nationalities actively participate in rugby in the UAE, with millions more tuning in to watch international tournaments. This number that has grown significantly thanks to the success of the Emirates Dubai 7s. Emirates has been instrumental in bringing the sport closer to local audiences and increasing its appeal, encouraging more people to take up the game.

Dubai Hurricanes was founded in 1999 by members of various local rugby clubs who sought to create a family-friendly environment to celebrate their love of the sport. Dubai Hurricanes has evolved into one of Dubai’s largest competitive individual clubs, with over 1,200 players from under 4 to over 45, participating in rugby, netball and cricket at the Sevens Stadium. Inspired by the vibrant community and team spirit, Emirates has been the principle partner of Dubai Hurricanes since 2010.

Dubai Hurricanes’ field 10 teams that participate in renowned tournaments such as the Emirates Dubai 7s and the President’s Cup, as well as international leagues including the West Asia Premiership and UAE Premiership. Developing future rugby talent from a young age, Dubai Hurricanes are involved in every Mini and Youth league from U9s to U18s.

Emirates’ connection with the game of rugby dates back to 1987, when the airline became the Official Sponsor of the Dubai Rugby Sevens event, just two years after it was founded. To date, this remains the airline’s longest-serving sponsorship. With a growing number of international sponsorships, Emirates can be found at the centre of the action at almost every international rugby match, whether through its sponsorship of World Rugby referees or ongoing support for South Africa’s Emirates Lions team and their home venue, Emirates Airline Park.

