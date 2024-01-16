Qatar Airways Touches Down its Inaugural Flight in Medan, Indonesia

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to Medan has touched down at Kualanamu International Airport on Monday, 15 January 2024, marking Medan the airline’s third destination in the Republic of Indonesia. The new direct service will complement the award-winning airline’s over 40 weekly flights to Jakarta and Bali.

His Excellency the Minister of State President of Qatar National Library Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari represented the State of Qatar at the inaugural event, which was organized by the award-winning airline in collaboration with the ‘Years of Culture’ to mark the successful completion of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture.

Qatar-Indonesia sought to deepen the understanding of Qatar as a hub for arts and culture, tourism, education, and sports while celebrating the unique aspects of Indonesian culture and building sustainable partnerships through more than 50 programs across both countries.

The new route to Medan solidifies the ties between both nations as the The Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture comes to a close. During the inaugural event, passengers were greeted with cupcakes and music at the departure gate of Hamad International Airport (DOH). Onboard the inaugural flight, QR966 carried esteemed officials and were welcomed at Kualanamu International Airport by water cannon salute and high-ranking government officials and dignitaries.The official Gala dinner was also attended by officals and dignitaries from both countries, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Indonesia, HE Ms. Fawziya Edrees Salman Al-Sulaiti, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, H.E Ridwan Hassan, and Medan Mayor Mr. Muhammad Bobby Afif.

The Minister of State, H.E. Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, said: “The success of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture laid the groundwork for the lauch of the new route between Doha and Medan, which will strengthen the people-to-people connections that were established last year. Thanks to the enduring spirit of cooperation between our two nations spearheaded by the wise leadership His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qataris and Indonesians can now unlock exciting new destinations and the diverse beauty of each. I would like to thank Qatar Airways for its unwavering commitment to excellence and connectivity and for helping send a powerful message of cultural cooperation as the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture comes to an end.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our global network with the introduction of our new operations to Medan. Our commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering passengers in Indonesia world-class travel experiences continues. We look forward to enabling travellers to experience the best of what Medan has to offer while seamlessly connecting them to the most popular destinations around the globe through our multiple-award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President – Easter Regions, Mr. Marwan Koleilat delivered a speech during the gala dinner and stated: “We are pleased to welcome Medan, our third gateway in Indonesia, into our extensive network comprised of over 170 destinations worldwide. This new expansion of operations further demonstrates Qatar Airways’ steadfast commitment to the Indonesian market. We’re looking forward to connecting travellers in Indonesia to remarkable global destinations via our award-winning award hub, Hamad International Airport.”

President Director for PT Angkasa Pura 2, Mr. Achmad Rifai, said: “The opening of the Doha – Medan route today is a proud moment for Kualanamu International Airport. We are delighted that Qatar Airways, one of the best airlines in the world, has chosen Medan to expand its footprint. Travellers from North Sumatra now have a direct route to the world via Qatar Airways’ hub in Doha. This route will greatly facilitate global connections and create new opportunities for international air freight transport from Medan as well.”

The new direct service to Medan is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which includes 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats. Synonymous with excellence, the inaugural flight included a curarted Indonesian menu onboard, featuring dishes such as Nasi Goreng with Beef Satay and Nasi Lemak with Prawn Sambal in Business Class, and Beef Rendang in Economy Class, as well as exclusive inaugural cupcakes and various other giveaways at both the departure and arrival gates.

The city of Medan is the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of North Sumatra. As a thriving economic hub and commercial center of the region, Medan attracts business travellers, while offering leisure travellers a mosaic of cultural diversity, scenic beauty and a unique blend of flavors.