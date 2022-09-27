Virgin Atlantic to join SkyTeam alliance in early 2023

SkyTeam and Virgin Atlantic have today announced that the UK airline will join as the newest member of the alliance in early 2023.

Virgin Atlantic will become the first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic’s entry into the alliance builds upon the success of its transatlantic joint venture partnership with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, each already long established SkyTeam members.

The four partners are co-located at London Heathrow’s Terminal Three, alongside existing SkyTeam members Aeromexico and China Eastern, providing customers with smooth airside transits and the most convenient connections times possible.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, commented: “At Virgin Atlantic we strive to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers and SkyTeam shares that customer first ethos.

“This year marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone.

“Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines.

“It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximised loyalty benefits.”

Codeshare agreements are already in place with Aeromexico and Middle East Airlines with options for more codeshares to follow.

Interline agreements with all SkyTeam members are already in place, providing one touch point for all customers, creating a seamless journey on one ticket.

Walter Cho, SkyTeam chairman, said: “Virgin Atlantic is synonymous with innovation and excellent service, an iconic British airline with a global outlook that puts customers at the heart of its operations - like SkyTeam and its members - and we are delighted to welcome them into our alliance.”