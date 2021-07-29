P&O Cruises begins work on Arvia

Construction work on P&O Cruises second Excel class ship, Arvia, has started at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Warnemunde, Germany.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in December next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first component of the liquefied natural gas-powered ship, the floating engine room unit, has been moved into the shed at the Meyer Werft shipyard where Arvia will be constructed.

Made by Neptun Werft, the base of the ship has the engines and LNG tanks within it.

It is 140 metres long, 42 metres wide and weighs approximately 12,000 tons.

Arvia will feature Altitude Skywalk, a unique high ropes experience, and offer a maiden season of Caribbean fly/cruise holidays, from home port Barbados.

Take a look below for more:

<p>