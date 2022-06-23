P&O Cruises to launch first ever escape room at sea

P&O Cruises has released a brand new behind-the-scenes video showcasing Mission Control, the first ever escape room experience at sea. Available exclusively on P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia which launches in December 2022, Mission Control is a unique immersive experience, combining an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story.

View the trailer here and behind-the-scenes videos here

Mission Control offers two one-hour experiences: a family-friendly adventure suitable for all ages and an adventure designed for adults. Set on board fictional submarine Arvia II, guests will board in groups of up to 10 to form a team of marine explorers and underwater detectives under the guidance of Dr. Melissa Ryan, a virtual character who will guide guests through their mission.

The realistic 3D surroundings will take guests into ocean canyons, encountering sunken cities and underwater creatures. Motion simulation and fully interactive consoles will put them at the heart of the action, while 3D surround sound completes the immersive experience.

To create an authentic guest experience, the developers at Düsseldorf-based technology company, Tennagels had to understand the controls and technological functions of a real submarine and build these into Arvia II to create a compelling story.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We wanted to create something brand new and we believe this is the first of its kind in the world. Our technology partner specialises in things that have never been done before so boarding Arvia II is guaranteed to wow our guests and be like being in the biggest blockbuster movie.

“The unique environmental experience will also leave guests with a greater awareness of the need to protect our fragile marine ecosystems.”

