P&O Cruises brings official Take That musical to Arvia

P&O Cruises has today announced that the stage musical, Greatest Days - The Official Take That Musical, is the latest addition to Arvia’s line-up of show-stopping entertainment.

Arvia, due to launch in December 2022, is the only place in the world where guests will be able to watch this captivating feel-good show, an adaptation of the acclaimed West End musical The Band, featuring the songs of Take That and story by Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Firth. Greatest Days is named in celebration of the upcoming film adaptation of The Band.

Greatest Days is a story about friendship and music and focuses on five 16-year-old girls in 1993 for whom Take That is everything. The show follows this group of girls as they reunite after 25 years apart and try to fulfil their dream of meeting the boy band whose music became the soundtrack to their lives.

Greatest Days features the music of Take That, Britain’s all-time most successful boy band, whose songs include Never Forget, Back for Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine and Rule the World.

The members of Take That commented: “Almost ten years ago, we had the idea of writing a musical with our songs. It was a big wish of ours to make a show with Take That’s music, but without us – not the story of our lives. Our wishes came true and five years ago we debuted The Band Musical to the world. Now we couldn’t be prouder to bring the story to P&O Cruises under its new name – Greatest Days.

“In Tim Firth we found an author who invented a completely different and wonderful story to which our music makes the perfect frame. A story with a lot of heart and friendship. A musical that shows how music brings friends together. The story works so wonderfully, you don’t even have to know our music!”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to have worked so closely with Take That to bring this fantastic story to the stage on board Arvia, exclusively for our guests.

“With an amazing cast, handpicked from our Headliners Theatre performers, guests can look forward to a night of world-class entertainment to create a truly unique and extraordinary theatre experience.”

P&O Cruises is nominated as Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.