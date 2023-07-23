Pizza Maestro Recreates Two Thousand Year Old Recipe Unearthed From Pompeii Ruins

With the exciting opening of Anantara’s second property in Italy comes the highly anticipated launch of La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria by Gino Sorbillo

As Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel welcomes guests to the Amalfi Coast – one of the country’s favourite getaway destinations – the master chef creates a sense of place with eight signature pizzas that highlight the finest produce from across the region.

Hailing from Naples, Chef Gino comes from a fine pedigree of pizza makers. In 1935, his grandfather Luigi opened what was to become one of Italy’s most famous pizzerias in the historic Via dei Tribunali 32 in Naples. Drawing on generations of expertise and passion, Gino is now the Ambassador of Italian Pizza to the World, Secretary of the Neapolitan Pizza Makers Association and owner of pizzerias across the globe.

Inspired by the recent discovery of a 2000-year-old fresco depicting a pizza-like dish found in Pompeii, Chef Gino Sorbillo has crafted a new pizza for guests of La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria to sample. The exclusive ‘Pompeii Pizza’ combines traditional Neapolitan pizza-making techniques with ingredients that relate to the ancient Roman era including a delightful combination of leafy vegetables, anchovies, a modern take on Garum, a traditional anchovy sauce, topped with walnuts, lemon zest, and olives. By infusing the essence of history into his creations, Chef Gino aims to transport diners back in time while delighting their taste buds with a truly authentic experience.

At Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, Sorbillo focuses on his essential passion: artfully crafted pizza made with fresh local ingredients. At La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria by Gino Sorbillo, he presents a menu designed around the flavours of Amalfi and its surrounding areas.

In addition to a selection of typical appetisers and desserts, the menu includes eight signature pizzas that showcase fresh local fare, including anchovies from Cetara, mozzarella and ricotta from Agerola, Provolone del Monaco and herbs from the hotel’s on-site convent garden.

For the full experience, diners can embark on “A Journey through Campania.” This tasting menu begins in the Lattari Mountains in Agerola, home to Provolone del Monaco DOP – the protagonist of the Margherita del Monaco. Next up is the Pizza del Casaro, whose main ingredients are Caprino cheese, Bagnolese pecorino and Fior di Latte – all made from Agerolese cows’ milk. The journey continues to the sea, where the red mullet of Licosa fills the Favorita del Priore with flavour, and concludes in Cetara, an ancient fishing village whose anchovies play a starring role atop the Montanara Amalfitana.

To ensure authenticity and quality, La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria by Gino Sorbillo features a top-of-the-range Neapolis 6 oven, made in Italy by Moretti Forni, chosen by Chef Gino himself and flown to Anantara Convento di Amalfi by helicopter. With its vintage hood and black granite shelf, the Neoplolis 6 combines traditional cooking methods with contemporary design. Its steady temperature and unparalleled heat distribution are ideal for perfecting the distinctive Neapolitan pizza.

Set into a cliffside overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel breathes new life into a 13th-century Capuchin convent and La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria by Gino Sorbillo is reached via the “Monks’ Walk” – a clifftop path that connects guests to the unique history of the setting. At the restaurant, diners soak in the serene ambience while indulging in fine local flavours on an al fresco terrace with views of the sea below.

Pizzeria La Locanda della Canonica by Gino Sorbillo officially opened on 12 June 2023 and the tasting menu is available at EUR 80 per person.

For more information about La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria by Gino Sorbillo, please visit here. https://www.anantara.com/en/convento-di-amalfi