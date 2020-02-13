Palmeraie Rotana Resort takes brand into Morocco

Making its first foray into the Moroccan hospitality sector, Rotana has signed a management agreement to operate the Palmeraie Resort in Marrakech.

The hotel will open under its new name, Palmeraie Rotana Resort.

Located in the heart of the famous palm oasis in Marrakech, the resort is close to major landmarks and top attractions in the city.

Founded in 1993 on a sprawling 230-hectare site, Palmeraie Rotana Resort consists of the 315-room five-star Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana with 11 exclusive suites and the 314-key Palmeraie Palace.

A full refurbishment is currently being planned for the latter.

The location also offers a conference centre, which can host up to 3,500 delegates, and is a gourmet destination offering 13 restaurants.

In addition, there is a full-fledged fitness centre and Zen the Spa at Rotana.

The many highlights of the Palmeraie Rotana Resort include an 18-hole championship golf course spread among lagoons and palm trees, stretching over 120 acres.

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana chief executive, said: “At Rotana, we continue to pursue market expansion and sustainable growth by extending our brand presence to new geographies.

“With this exceptional opportunity in Morocco, we have reached a new milestone in our journey to transform the region’s hospitality industry.”

Driven by Morocco’s efforts to diversify source markets and its targeted promotion initiatives under the ambitious national development plan Vision 2020, the country’s tourism sector has witnessed a steady increase in international visitor arrivals and overnight stays.

In 2019, the Kingdom recorded 13 million tourist arrivals, registering a 5.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

As the top tourist destination in the country, Marrakech received nearly three million tourists and recorded more than eight million overnight stays in 2019.

Hutchinson added: “Building on our nearly three decades of experience offering genuine hospitality, with the highest standards of service, we will reinforce in the Palmeraie Rotana Resort values of authenticity and a sense of prestige for the service of clients, whether families, business guests or passionate golfers.

“The complex has a long history and has established a strong reputation in the destination which we will ensure continues to grow.

“We will immediately deliver upgrades for the Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana and other key components within the development.

“The Palmeraie Palace will remain unbranded until it undergoes a full renovation, which is currently in the early stages of planning.

“Our absolute focus however will be on improving the quality of operations, enhancing the product offerings and delivering a level of performance across the complex that will continue to enhance the fine reputation of this outstanding resort.”