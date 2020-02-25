ITB launches new global digital platform

Despite the cancellation of the Berlin event, ITB is offering digital services 365 days a year by launching a completely new networking platform for the global travel industry.

The website spans a bridge between real-life meetings and digital networking, and features innovative tools for business.

“In these very difficult times, the tourism industry needs ITB more than ever,” said Martin Buck, senior vice president, travel and logistics, Messe Berlin.

“That is why, at the forward-looking events of the ITB Virtual Convention, leading speakers from ITB will be discussing how the travel industry can harness intelligent strategies to make sure it remains future-proof even in a challenging environment.

“In the wake of the latest developments, discussions on how the industry can deal with the coronavirus will play a key role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Until March 11th viewers can follow more than 20 exclusive live streams and videos in English and German, some in real time, some time-shifted.

Afterwards, they will be made available as videos on demand.

“By launching this new website, we are establishing a key platform and travel network which has no parallel and which can be made use of in every market around the world.

“The aim is to ensure business, content and networking availability 365 days a year.

“We also want to provide easy access for newcomers to the industry.

“This underscores our year-round leading international standing in terms of the market and opinions and consolidates the position of our USPs, contacts and content,” Buck added.

The streaming and video programme will be updated regularly over the next few days in order to provide additional content.

Recordings will take place in a specially equipped studio on the Berlin exhibition grounds, where numerous sessions will be streamed live.

Some speakers will also be joining in from remote locations via Skype.