Atlantis, the Palm prepares for record-breaking year ahead

Upon completion of a three-year makeover, Atlantis, the Palm has reported record-breaking 2019 with an average occupancy of 90 per cent.

This increase in visits is a result of strong footfall from top source markets, as well as from diversified markets, and is in line with the tourism strategy set out by Dubai Tourism.

Significantly bookings from the UAE were up by 39 per cent, while Norway experienced a 24 per cent growth in bookings, China an increase of 16 per cent and Russia 14 per cent.

Closer to home, bookings from Saudi Arabia surged by 25 per cent, while bookings from the rest of the resort’s top markets, including the UK, USA and India, remained robust.

“Ahead of Expo 2020 we undertook a programme that has updated our property with contemporary flair, while staying true to the property’s iconic heritage.

“Revamped and revitalised, it has been stylishly upgraded, while still keeping the soul of Atlantis alive,” said Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Resorts & Residences.

“We are maintaining our focus on customer needs and demands, and constantly evolving, ensuring that each and every experience is unique, with all our visitors making memories that last a lifetime.”

Dubai welcomed 16.73 million visitors in 2019, with Atlantis, the Palm’s diversified portfolio ensuring that more than half a million of these visitors checked into the iconic resort.

With Dubai Expo 2020 projected to attract 25 million visitors over a period of six months, more than 70 per cent of visitors will be coming from outside the UAE, which will have a significant effect on Dubai’s hospitality industry – and Atlantis, the Palm is ready for the influx.

“With Dubai attracting more than 16 million tourists in 2019, more than half a million of these opted to stay at or visit Atlantis, The Palm, which is testament to the hard work that has been put in to revitalise the resort.

“We fully expect the year ahead to be a buoyant one and we are looking forward to welcoming even more tourists in 2020,” said Kelly.

Last year was transformative for the Atlantis, the Palm.

The hotel saw the completion of the refurbishment programme that has refreshed the entire resort.

Following a vigorous competition, UAE based architects WA were selected to refurbish the resorts’ rooms and suites, delivering a contemporary underwater design to provide a fresh look and feel in keeping with the resort’s underwater theme.

Integrated technology with sound bars and touch screen panels, oversized flat television screens and bespoke chandeliers are just some of the stand-out features of the spruced up new suites.

The programme has also seen the introduction of four new restaurants including the incredibly successful launch of revolutionary entertainment destination Wavehouse, the opening of the globally celebrated Cantonese fine dining restaurant Hakkasan and the introduction of Atlantis, the Palm’s poolside burger concept Beach Buns.

November also saw the introduction of the cutting-edge beachside venue White Beach & Restaurant, the new Dubai hotspot complete with a stylish infinity pool for laid-back lounging, with majestic, uninterrupted views of the glittering city skyline.

Additionally, all-day-dining restaurant Kaleidoscope received a complete refurbishment in 2018.

More Information

Capping an excellent year for Atlantis, the Palm in 2019, the location was recognised as both the World’s Leading Landmark Resort and World’s Leading Hotel Dining & Entertainment Experience by voters at the World Travel Awards.