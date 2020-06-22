Palethorpe appointed president of Carnival UK

Carnival Corporation has confirmed that Simon Palethorpe has been named as president, Carnival UK, expanding his current role as president of Cunard.

This change coincides with an announcement that the current president of Carnival UK, Josh Weinstein, has been named Carnival’s chief operations officer, effective immediately.

Palethorpe will begin his new role on July 1st, with Palethorpe reporting to Weinstein.

“Simon has built a highly successful track record of producing results in leading Cunard, one of the most iconic brands in not just cruising but the maritime industry,” Weinstein said.

“I look forward to Simon expanding his role and impact in leading all of Carnival UK and supporting both P&O Cruises, the quintessential British brand, and Cunard, whose luxury ships set the standard for sophisticated travel.”

Before joining Cunard, Palethorpe held senior roles at Terra Firma Capital Partners, PepsiCo, Avis Europe and John Lewis.

He also managed a portfolio of online businesses in the specialty food, chocolate, cosmetics and ticketing industries.

Reporting to Carnival Corporation chief executive, Arnold Donald, Weinstein’s responsibilities will include oversight of major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.

In addition, Weinstein will retain oversight of Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard, which he managed directly for the past three years.

“Josh is a highly talented executive with extensive industry experience and institutional knowledge who will add important strength to our senior leadership team,” said Donald.

“We are leveraging our pause in cruising to make a number of strategic changes within our business, including this important role, which is designed to strengthen our global operations and position the company and our brands for the future.”

Weinstein’s tenure with Carnival Corporation has included ten years as the company’s treasurer, as well as five years as an attorney in the corporate legal department.