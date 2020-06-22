Pierre & Vacances reopens properties in France

Pierre & Vacances has opened most of its 165 French destinations to clients.

Properties across the country have been closed since March 17th, when France entered lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

France announced a ‘progressive and controlled’ lockdown exit plan earlier.

The easing of visitor restrictions is coinciding with the opening of accommodation, cafes, bars and beaches.

Pierre & Vacances added it could confirm that swimming pools in France are open and complying with the protocols set by the relevant health authorities.

This includes testing the water and complying with social distancing measures which means, for the time being, no use of sun beds.

Cathy Rankin, UK & Ireland sales director, Groupe Pierre & Vacances, said: “We are committed to offering the peace of mind to book with flexibility and to guarantee the security of keeping visitors safe during their stay too.

“We are calling this ‘Peace of Mind’ our Serenity Guarantee.”

Customers can opt for the Flexible Rate allowing cancellation, free and unconditional, up to three days before the start of their stay and benefit from a deposit of only €1 at the time of booking.