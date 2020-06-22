Emirates prepares for Dubai reopening in July

Emirates has welcomed a decision by authorities in the United Arab Emirates to reopen the country to international tourism on July 7th.

As the airline prepares to welcome passengers back, the flag-carrier said it was while putting in place careful measures to ensure the health and safety of travellers and communities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chief executive, said: “We are confident that the multi-layered measures that have been put in place in the air, on the ground, and throughout our city, enables us to mitigate risks of infection spread and manage any required response effectively.

“We believe that cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers.”

He added: “In the past weeks, Emirates has gradually expanded our network by offering services to a number of destinations, providing the means for customers to travel through Dubai while serving the global demand for air freight movement.

“We continue to work closely with all stakeholders and international organisations to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for our crew, our customers and our communities.

“Currently, Emirates connects Dubai to 40 cities, and with the latest directives, we have the opportunity to expand our network and offer additional destinations which will be communicated in the coming days.

“We look forward to serving and welcoming our customers, and to connecting many cities again through our hub in Dubai.

Emirates has also today launched an ad to tell the world that Dubai is open and ready to welcome international travellers

<p>