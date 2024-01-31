Ovolo Hotels signs global sales, distribution, and marketing partnership with Small Luxury Hotels

In an extraordinary alliance positioned to elevate Ovolo Hotels’ awareness across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, the designer hotel collection proudly announces a strategic partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), encompassing eight iconic boutique designer hotels across Hong Kong, Australia, and Bali. The partnership will see Ovolo Hotels expand its global presence through SLH’s global sales, distribution, and marketing platforms.

Ovolo Hotels, known for its avant-garde approach to tourism and hospitality; is a dynamic and innovative hotel brand with a collection of boutique designer hotels. Each Ovolo represents cutting-edge design, technological integration, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, encapsulated in its distinctive ‘Do Good. Feel Good.’ policy and achieving the Bronze Benchmark across its Australian and Bali hotels from Earth Check, the world’s leading certification, consulting, and advisory group for sustainable destinations and tourism organisations.

Dave Baswal, CEO of Ovolo Hotels, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “At Ovolo, we are thrilled to partner with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a brand synonymous with independently spirited hotels and excellence. This strategic alliance not only strengthens our presence across key global markets while remaining independently owned and operated, but also allows us to showcase the distinct character and innovation that defines Ovolo while connecting with travellers emotionally.”

SLH is a distinguished global collection of over 500 independent hotels in more than 90 countries, each offering bespoke and personalized luxury designer experiences coupled with a firm sustainability objective. Synonymous with independently spirited hotels, delivering curated stays that reflect the individuality and character of each destination. The brand’s ‘Considerate Collection’ aligns with sustainable practices, embodying a commitment to responsible luxury on a global scale.

Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, expressed passion about the partnership, stating, “The global alliance with Ovolo Hotels brings exciting prospects and elevates SLH’s presence in Australia. Each Ovolo hotel, with its unique character, exemplifies the high standards of excellence and impeccably embodies the spirit of individual character and connects with the independently minded traveller that SLH member hotels are known for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic collaboration seamlessly integrates the following hotels from the Ovolo Hotels collection into SLH’s curated collection with plans to add the By Ovolo Collective collection in Q1 2024:

Ovolo hotels:

Ovolo Woolloomooloo (Sydney, Australia)

Ovolo South Yarra (Melbourne, Australia)

Ovolo The Valley (Brisbane, Australia)

Ovolo Nishi (Canberra, Australia)

Ovolo Central (Hong Kong)

By Ovolo Collective:

Laneways by Ovolo (Melbourne, Australia)

Mamaka by Ovolo (Bali, Indonesia)

This synergy amplifies the diversity and uniqueness of the offerings, creating a one-of-a-kind proposition for travellers seeking bespoke luxury designer experiences across continents.

Ryan Tuckerman, Group Director of Sales, Distribution & Revenue at Ovolo Hotels, added, “This partnership is a testament to the shared values and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that both Ovolo and SLH have. The integration of our eight distinctive hotels into the SLH collection amplifies the diversity and uniqueness of our offerings, opening new and existing markets through increased sale and distribution networks. Together, we look forward to truly connecting with the independently minded traveller in our regions.”

The collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Ovolo Hotels as SLH comes together to offer unparalleled experiences that transcend borders and redefine the very essence of bespoke designer luxury.