Music, Museums and Milestones: 7 Reasons to Visit Pittsburgh in 2024

With so many music icons set to play in Pittsburgh this year, in addition to a host of new attractions and exhibitions, why not combine a concert with an affordable, cultural city break with return fares departing London Heathrow from £478 with British Airways. Below are seven reasons why every gig-tripper needs to add Pittsburgh to their travel bucket list this year.

Musical Moments

Become a material girl with Madonna (5 February)

A house-hold name, Madonna is due to perform at Pittsburgh’s very own PPG Paints Arena - the multi-purpose indoor arena serves as the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. Due to take centre stage on 5th February, the material girl will give a once-in-a-lifetime performance to Pittsburgh natives and gig-trippers alike. A friend of Andy Warhol (born and raised in Pittsburgh), Madonna isn’t new to the history of the city and the spotlight.

Experiences an Icon at Bruce Springsteen (15 and 18 August)

Summer will see the spectacular return of Bruce Springsteen and the Legendary E Street Band, also live in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena. Performing for two nights, on 15th and 18th August, Springsteen will serenade fans with classics, including Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, I’m on Fire and Born to Run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake up before September ends with GreenDay at PNC Park (1st September)

An iconic venue for an iconic night of music, the 1st of September will be a night to remember at PNC Park with performances from Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. As part of The Saviors Tour - Green Day will perform their greatest hits whilst the sun goes down over the Pittsburgh skyline and the Smashing Pumpkins perform hits from their new album.

Get your rock on with Iron Maiden (8 November)

The legendary metal band Iron Maiden is coming to Pittsburgh in autumn. The group will also perform at PPG Paints Arena during “The Future Past Tour” on Friday 8 November. The show will include songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, “Senjutsu,” and the 1986 album “Somewhere in Time.

Must see Museums

Be captivated at Pittsburgh Museum of Illusions

Adding to the extensive roster of must-visit museums in the city, Pittsburgh Museum of Illusions is located on the North Shore. A new interactive museum, known for its unique approach to educational entertainment, the centre is designed to captivate senses and ignite imagination. Visitors can expect mind-bending exhibits and interactive installations, embarking them on a journey of wonder and discovery.

Celebrate 30 years of The Andy Warhol Museum

May will see the 30th anniversary of The Andy Warhol Museum - a beloved collection of work dedicated to one of the most famous artists in history. It is also the largest museum dedicated to a single artist in North America, and here pop art fans can learn about the Pittsburgh-born artist through exhibitions, displays, interactive and informative tours across seven expansive floors. In celebration of this anniversary, from 18 May - 20 January 2025, the Warhol presents KAWS + Warhol - the first exhibition to examine the dark themes present in the work of both artists. From skulls to car crashes, both artists deploy their signature bright colours and pop culture references while also presenting the lurid spectacle of death. In response to The Warhol’s new initiative The Pop District, KAWS will also present a monumental wooden sculpture in Pop Park, directly across from the museum and visible from its lobby.

Meditate at Reckoning: Grief and Light at The Frick

Back by popular demand, Reckoning: Grief and Light is a multisensory installation of sculpture by Artist-in-Residence Vanessa German. German explores the capacity of museums to function as spaces of public reckoning. Travellers are encouraged to come together to immerse themselves in this meditation on grief, love, and social healing—a visual elegy to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, and other lives lost at the hands of police, accompanied by symphonic music inspired by the history of Africans enslaved on rice plantations.

