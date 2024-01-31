JA Manafaru Maldives Biggest Ever Easter Extravaganza

JA Manafaru Announces 14-Day Easter Program For Couples and Families

In anticipation of this year’s Easter celebrations, JA Manafaru has gone all out to present a festival of fun and endless entertainment for both romantic couples seeking to escape life’s rat-race and for families looking for time to connect.

Launching an unprecedented 14-day extravaganza filled with dining experiences, romantic excursions, and family-orientated activities, this northernmost remote private island is inviting guests to literally castaway to ‘Neverland’ and join in a festival of Easter magic ‘Maldivian style’.

The two-week program is a combination of traditional Maldivian experiences, a unique culinary journey, and of course, endless engaging activities for young ones themed around the stories of Peter Pan.

With kids activities managed by the highly qualified Kids Club team, who are all accredited by the world’s leader in luxury resort childcare services “Worldwide Kids” organisation, parents have peace of mind knowing that they too can slip off to their own adult Neverland and reconnect as a couple whilst the children are professionally cared for with endless entertainment.

With over 200 activities and experiences scheduled, every day of the Easter program is broken up into storytelling memorable chapters full of entertaining fun, with full programs for adults and children from 9am until late. The extravaganza builds day-by-day culminating in an island “Lost Tribe Fashion Show” where the little ones are the stars on Saturday the 30th March. Then for Easter Sunday, a “Golden Easter Egg Hunt with Peter and Wendy” will have one-and-all forging for the hidden treasures of JA Manafaru.

