Fly now, pay later with new Qantas and Zip partnership

Qantas customers can ‘fly now, pay later’ with a new payment option helping them make up for lost time and travel more as destinations reopen.

Customers will be able to book domestic and international flights on qantas.com using buy now, pay later provider Zip and earn Qantas Points.

Frequent Flyers will also be able to choose to earn Qantas Points through Zip’s loyalty program, Zip Rewards, when making some everyday purchases providing another way for members to maximise the points they earn.

Specifically, frequent flyers can earn:

3,000 points when they sign up and link their Zip account and complete their first transaction.

500 points each time they reach their Zip Rewards goal (see below for further details).

1 point for every $3 spent on eligible flights on qantas.com with Zip.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said this is the first time the airline has partnered with a buy now, pay later provider to offer the payment option for flight bookings.

“After two years of restricted travel Australians are making up for lost time. Domestic travel is back at pre-COVID levels while international travel is building back strongly to destinations like the US, Europe, Bali and Fiji,” Ms Wirth said.

“The option to buy now, pay later through Zip gives our customers more choice in how they pay for their flights. With Zip they can spread the cost over time choosing flexible repayments, and also earn Qantas Points on the payment as well as the flight itself.

“While our 14 million frequent flyers all have different spending habits and payment preferences, we know that financial services are one of the most popular ways to earn points. Being able to earn points on buy now, pay later purchases through Zip Rewards when shopping online or in store is something that will appeal to many of our members.

“We know that Australians love Qantas Points, so we’re continuing to develop new partnerships like this one with Zip to give our frequent flyers more ways to earn points. It helps keep members engaged in the program and ultimately drives value for our business.”

Zip ANZ Managing Director, Cynthia Scott said, “Zip is thrilled to partner with Qantas to transform the way Australians pay for travel. By giving customers access to Zip’s fair, flexible and transparent payment solutions, travellers can sit back and enjoy their trip knowing they’re in control of their finances when they get home.

“We are also giving freedom and choice back to customers by giving them the option to pay for their trip before they go, or when they get back. Plus, they can earn Qantas Points along the way. We want Zip to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day and partnering with leaders in travel like Qantas will help get us there sooner.

“Our research shows that Buy Now, Pay Later users are more likely to travel in the next 12 months compared to non-users. This means our alliance with Qantas is incredible news for our 3.1 million customers. In fact, more than 75 per cent of Zip customers intend on travelling in the next 12 months. We put our customers at the centre of everything that we do, so it means a lot to us that we can give Zip users the option to pay for their next trip with Zip.”

Qantas Loyalty offers points on a number of financial services products including credit cards with all the major banks, home and personal loans, insurance, Qantas Travel Money and investment and wealth management solutions.