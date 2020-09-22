One at Palm Jumeirah nears completion

One at Palm Jumeirah Is preparing to open in the United Arab Emirates, with two if its three of its luxurious penthouse properties already sold for record-breaking prices

Managed by hotel company Dorchester Collection and real estate developer Omniyat, the all-new destination is 90 per cent complete.

The remaining construction is focussed on interiors, finishing touches, landscaping and commissioning.

Buyers are urged to act now if they want a slice of the iconic property.

However, the best opportunities are already slipping away, with two of the three exclusive penthouses having already been sold.

They have become both the first and second most expensive penthouses sold in Dubai – going for Dhs102 million in 2017 and Dhs74 million in 2019.

One at Palm Jumeirah will also offer services including reserved loungers and beach butler service at its private beach, 24-hour concierge and in-residence service packages that includes housekeeping, private chef dining and florist services.

“As the world was hit by a global pandemic, we worked tirelessly to maintain safety measures, allowing us to continue with construction and stay true to our promise of delivering unrivalled beachfront living.

“We are focused on completing this magnificent project by the end of 2020,” said founder and executive chairman of Omniyat, Mahdi Amjad.