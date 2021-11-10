Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection joins Marriott Bonvoy

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has joined Marriott Bonvoy, the loyalty programme from the hospitality giant.

Translating the Ritz-Carlton experience to sea, the collection is poised to become one of the most exciting debuts in the luxury travel sector.

Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn and redeem points for voyages slated to begin May 6th, marking an exciting moment as they are invited to experience the Ritz-Carlton brand like never before.

“It is exciting to expand our unparalleled portfolio of travel experiences with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said David Flueck, senior vice president, global loyalty, Marriott International.

“Marriott Bonvoy offers more unique accommodations than any program and this new offering is an incredible addition for our most discerning members.”

Marriott Bonvoy elite members will enjoy an elevated luxury experience during their voyage, including a private reception upon boarding and other bespoke recognition during their sailing.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is the latest accommodation under Marriott Bonvoy, joining 30 hotel brands with 7,900 properties across 138 countries and territories around the world.

Evrima, the first yacht from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, will cruise a variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.