Oman Air signs codeshare partnership with EgyptAir

Oman Air has signed a codeshare agreement with EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt.

The agreement on flights between Muscat and Cairo was signed as part of both airlines’ commitment to work toward a strong restart for air travel to overcome the effects of the spread of Covid-19 on the aviation sector and to expand their destination offering to customers.

The agreement means that guests on both airlines can now benefit from a wider choice of destinations in both countries, and beyond.

Travellers from Muscat have easy access to EgyptAir domestic destinations: Sharm El-Sheikh, Luxor, Aswan and Hurghada, as well as Casablanca (Morocco).

At the same time, travellers from Cairo have easy access to popular Oman Air domestic destination Salalah as well as international destinations Karachi (Pakistan), Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, chief executive of Oman Air, said that the challenges facing all airlines since the onset of the pandemic have led to new strategic partnerships which ultimately create a stronger network ecosystem with more options for passengers.

“EgyptAir has a remarkable, long-standing history in the MENA region and enjoys a strong international presence as a Star Alliance member.

“The codeshare agreement with Oman Air offers guests from Muscat more options for discovering Egypt, whether for business or leisure, and plays a vital role in the travel restart endeavours of both airlines.”