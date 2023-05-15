Amadeus expands Egyptair technology partnership

Amadeus has signed a long-term, comprehensive technology partnership with Egyptair.

The deal is an extension of an existing relationship between the Egyptian flag-carrier and the travel technology leader, and comes as the airline refreshes its digital offering ahead of a renewed period of growth.

Yehia Zakaria, chief executive, Egyptair Group, said: “Amadeus is in a position to support Egyptair throughout its digital transformation, allowing us to provide customers with a best-in-class travel experience.

“Once these advanced solutions, including a new digital e-commerce platform are fully implemented, our employees will have the freedom and flexibility to better serve our passengers around the world.”

Included in the deal is Amadeus Revenue Management, which accurately forecasts demand by analysing customer purchase behaviour, competitor pricing and yield capacity.

New digital solutions will also deliver a frictionless web and mobile experience to travelers while Amadeus Altéa Booking Intelligence will help minimize fraud.

Finally, Egyptair will migrate to a new loyalty platform, where members will benefit from customer-centric experiences based upon traveler insights.

Maher Koubaa, vice president, EMEA, airlines, Amadeus, said: “Amadeus has long been a trusted partner of Egyptair and the renewal we have signed will extend the relationship for many years to come.

“It also deepens the connection, with the flag-carrier positioning itself for future growth in the Middle East and beyond, thanks to the digital upgrade and operational enhancements that this suite of innovative solutions will deliver for Egyptair, its staff and customers.”

Amadeus continues to build its position in Egypt and the Middle East, with discussions ongoing with a number of other carriers in the region.

Egyptair is the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt.

The airline is headquartered at Cairo International Airport, its main hub, and operates scheduled passenger and freight services to 81 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Egyptair is a member of Star Alliance.