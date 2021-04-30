Pegasus launches new Batumi connections from Stansted

Pegasus is launching a new international route from London to Batumi in Georgia, via Istanbul.

Twice a week flights between London Stansted and Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will commence on May 7th.

Pegasus also recently launched a new route from London Stansted to Odesa, via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

The airline will also be launching a new domestic route, with three times a week flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen to Iğdır commencing on May 7th.

Again, connections will be available from London Stansted.

Pegasus’ scheduled flights to Batumi will depart from London Stansted Airport to Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on Fridays and Mondays at 00:05; while flights from Batumi International Airport to London Stansted via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Fridays at 19:40 and Mondays at 14:05.

Odesa is Pegasus’ fifth destination in Ukraine, adding to its existing flights to Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.

Scheduled flights from London Stansted to Odesa International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Thursdays and Sundays at 00:00, while flights from Odesa International Airport will depart on the same days at 18:45.

Pegasus’ scheduled flights to Iğdır will depart from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Iğdır Şehit Bülent Aydın Airport on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 14:40, while flights from Iğdır Şehit Bülent Aydın Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will operate on the same days at 17:20.