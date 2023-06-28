Oman Air celebrates graduation of 11 Omani cadets

The event was marked with a ceremony held under the auspices of His Excellency Nayef Al Abri, President of the Civil Aviation Authority Oman. The 11 cadets, whose training was held at the Oman Aviation Academy in Sohar in partnership with CAE Oxford, will now join Oman Air as Second Officers. Meanwhile, the remaining batches are still engaged in their training with the next batch anticipated to graduate towards the end of this year.

Committed to supporting Oman’s socio-economic development and empowering young Omanis, in the last few years Oman Air has ramped up its training and recruitment programmes. In conjunction with several government partnerships and to support its expanding operations, the airline has welcomed more than 260 Omani men and women into the company since 2022.

“Oman’s aviation sector is fast becoming a value engine of the country’s growth. Oman Air’s strategy reflects national priorities and as such, we continue to develop a sustainable, highly skilled workforce that can support the advancement of the sector, meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry, and fortify our contribution to Oman’s 2040 Vision,” said Captain Moosa Al Shidhani, senior vice president - Flight Operations at Oman Air. “We are proud to have an exceptional team of world-class pilots and crew that includes many nationalities and are committed to ensuring they have access to a wealth of opportunities for both professional and personal growth. Together, we foster an environment that nurtures their talents and aspirations and supports Oman Air in our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

In addition to the ATPL programme, highlights of Oman Air’s latest training and recruitment initiatives include a partnership with The British School of Excellence and Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) for Preparatory Cabin Crew Training for Omani students. 63 students are currently enrolled in the programme.

Last November, the airline also launched ‘Future Leaders’, an intensive two-year commercial graduate training programme that is training 11 Omanis with internationally recognised qualifications and exposing them to all Oman Air’s commercial functions, after which they will be offered roles within the company.

